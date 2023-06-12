Jesse White issues reprimand after tumblers are seen on top of van in traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is taking action, following a disturbing photo involving his famed tumbling team that is getting attention online.
A viewer brought a photo posted on reddit to our attention. It shows several people on top of a van for the Jesse White Tumbling Team as it heads down a busy Chicago street.
A spokesperson told us White reprimanded the performers and their supervisor. The van and the team needed to move one block - and instead of walking, several people hitched a ride on the roof.
The spokesperson adds the roof riding is "totally unacceptable."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.