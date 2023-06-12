Jesse White issues reprimand after tumblers are seen on top of van in traffic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is taking action, following a disturbing photo involving his famed tumbling team that is getting attention online.

A viewer brought a photo posted on reddit to our attention. It shows several people on top of a van for the Jesse White Tumbling Team as it heads down a busy Chicago street.

via Reddit

A spokesperson told us White reprimanded the performers and their supervisor. The van and the team needed to move one block - and instead of walking, several people hitched a ride on the roof.

The spokesperson adds the roof riding is "totally unacceptable."