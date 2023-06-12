Watch CBS News
Local News

Jesse White issues reprimand after tumblers are seen on top of van in traffic

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Jesse White tumblers seen riding on van roof
Jesse White tumblers seen riding on van roof 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is taking action, following a disturbing photo involving his famed tumbling team that is getting attention online.

A viewer brought a photo posted on reddit to our attention. It shows several people on top of a van for the Jesse White Tumbling Team as it heads down a busy Chicago street.

jesse-white-tumblers-van-1.png
via Reddit

A spokesperson told us White reprimanded the performers and their supervisor. The van and the team needed to move one block - and instead of walking, several people hitched a ride on the roof.

The spokesperson adds the roof riding is "totally unacceptable."

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.