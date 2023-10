Birthday celebration for Rev. Jesse Jackson happening at Rainbow PUSH headquarters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration is underway for Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The civil rights icon is turning 82 years old on Sunday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other local leaders are celebrating with a birthday party.

It kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Kenwood.