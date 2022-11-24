Rev. Jesse Jackson breaks bread with veterans for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. Jesse Jackson broke bread with veterans this Thanksgiving.

Those who served our country are more likely to face hunger. That's why the Rainbow PUSH Coalition hosted veterans for a Thanksgiving dinner at its headquarters, aiming to address food insecurities.

"If we're gonna feed them one day, we're gonna feed them everyday," said Bishop Tavis Grant, the acting director of Rainbow PUSH. "And the work of Jesse Jackson is a work that's each and every day."

Gibson's Steakhouse prepared 500 meals, about 100 went to veterans at the event.

The other 400 were sent to veterans groups across Chicago.