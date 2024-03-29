"Jersey Boys" hits the stage and 2's Got Your Ticket to the show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the most successful jukebox musicals is on stage at the Mercury Theater.

2's Got Your Ticket looks at how "Jersey Boys" is recreating the sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The group rose to the top of the charts with unparalleled doo-wop sound, thanks to Valli's powerful and unique falsetto.

Their journey from working-class Jersey in the 1960s to international superstars became a record-breaking Broadway hit.

CBS 2 spoke to the actor, Michael Metcalf, who had the formidable task of recreating Valli's multiple-octave range for every performance.



Metcalf said he first became aware of Valli through a "Jersey Boys" cast album, and from there, he immersed himself in the group's music. He explained why their music is timeless.

"There's just a soul in their music, and it just makes people want to fall in love listening to their music. Or just get up and start dancing," Metcalf said.

How did Valli's vocals fit into Metcalf's voice?

"I've definitely had to do a lot of practice. There has been a lot of work to try to emulate that sound. He had such a unique vocal range and such a wonderful technique to his voice. It's been such a challenge for me to replicate night after night," Metcalf said.

Because of the demands on his voice, Metcalf keeps quiet when he's not on stage, which can be a challenge.

"Some of my other costars, the other "Jersey Boys," have to remind me 'save your voice. You're about to do a two-show day,'" Metcalf said.

You can catch "Jersey Boys" at the Mercury Theater through May 19.