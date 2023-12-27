Woman charged with stabbing two girls she was babysitting in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville woman has been charged with stabbing two girls she was babysitting last month, including a baby, in west suburban Lisle.

DuPage County prosecutors said, around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, Lisle police responded to a report of an attempted suicide at a home on Matson Lane, and arrived to find a girl sitting in a bathroom, covered in blood, and another girl on the kitchen floor, also covered in blood.

Officers also found 51-year-old Jennifer Kouchoukos in the same bathroom as the first girl. Kouchoukos' clothes were soaked in blood, and she was unresponsive.

Both girls, ages 1 and 4, were taken to a local hospital, and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. Both girls survived, and are still recovering. Kouchoukos also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined Kouchoukos had stabbed both girls multiple times in their backs and chests while she was babysitting them. Multiple blood-covered knives were found at the scene, along with an empty bottle of wine, and a nearly empty bottle of rum.

"This is an extremely disturbing case for all those involved," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery. I commend Lisle Police Department for their efforts on this very upsetting case."

Kouchoukos was released from the hospital on Tuesday and was taken to the DuPage County Jail. She has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A judge ordered her detained until trial at her first court appearance on Wednesday. She is due back in court on Jan. 12, and prosecutors have sought a psychiatric evaluation.