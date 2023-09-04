Jefferson Park Shooting: Man critically injured
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was critically injured after a shooting in Jefferson Park.
Just before midnight, police said a man in his 20s was walking to his car just before midnight, in the 6300 block of West Catalpa Avenue, when he was shot multiple times.
He was taken to Lutheran Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs and his groin.
No arrests have been made.
