Attempted carjacking leads to crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hospitalized after an attempted carjacking led to a crash in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man was driving northbound on Central Avenue, just before midnight, when two armed men tried to stop him and take his car.

In an attempt to get away, the victim accelerated and crashed into a guard rail near Goodman Street and Central Avenue.

This is located just two miles away from Edgebrook where a man was pistol-whipped during a carjacking Thursday morning.

Police have not connected the two incidents.

No arrests have been made.