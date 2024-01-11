Watch CBS News
Jeep rear-ends one car, hits two parked cars in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Jeep rear-ended another occupied car, and then hit two parked cars, on busy Halsted Street in Lincoln Park Thursday evening.

The accident happened at 7:04 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Halsted Street – near Taco & Burrito Express and the Kingston Mines blues club.

Police said a Jeep rear-ended a Honda Civic, and then hit two unoccupied parked cars – another Jeep and a Toyota.

One person was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for unspecified injuries. Police did not specify their condition.

No citations were issued late Thursday, and no one was taken into custody.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

January 11, 2024

