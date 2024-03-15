Gov. Pritzker announces plans to demolish, rebuild Stateville and Logan prisons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced Friday a $900 million plan to demolish and replace two Illinois prisons.

The governor's office said the state plans to rebuild Stateville Correctional Center in southwest suburban Crest Hill and Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, about 20 miles north of Springfield.

The $900 million project is part of his budget proposal for next fiscal year, which still requires approval from the Illinois General Assembly. The governor's office estimated construction costs at $805 million to $935 million to tear down and rebuild the two prisons.

If the governor's plan is approved, the state would temporarily close Stateville and build a new facility on the same site. Specific plans for rebuilding Logan Correctional Center were still in the works, including a location for the new prison.

Pritzker's office estimated the projects would save the state $34 million a year in operating costs in the long-term, by cutting down on overtime, maintenance, and utilities costs. The project also is expected to save hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance, after decades of neglect at both facilities.

"These investments will allow staff to work in modern and safe facilities, ensure those who are incarcerated can safely serve out their sentences, and save taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance costs from years of neglect," Pritzker said in a statement.

Stateville, a maximum-security men's prison, first opened in 1925, and as of last June, it housed nearly 2,000 prisoners, according to data from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Logan, a multi-level security women's prison, first opened in 1978, and housed a little over 1,000 people as of last June, per IDOC data.

"The capital funds dedicated to Stateville and Logan further demonstrate our commitment to continuing to rebuild and strengthen our state's infrastructure," said Pritzker.