Gov. JB Pritzker to deliver commencement address at Northwestern University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver the commencement address for Northwestern University's graduating class in June.

Pritzker, a graduate of Northwestern law school in 1993, also will receive an honorary doctorate from his alma mater. He will deliver the commencement address at Ryan Field in Evanston on June 12.

"I am deeply honored to be invited to join Northwestern University students as this year's commencement speaker," said Gov. Pritzker. "As a Northwestern law school graduate, this institution holds a special place in my heart. Northwestern is a source of pride, not only for me, but for all of Illinois, and I look forward to joining the Class of 2023 for its graduation."

In 2015, the billionaire Pritzker and his wife donated $100 million to Northwestern, which has named its law school in Pritzker's honor.

"As someone who has made important contributions in a number of fields, including education, business, public service and human rights, he's uniquely positioned to inspire our graduating students," said Northwestern President Michael Schill.

The university cited accomplishments including the passage of his $45 billion "Rebuild Illinois" capital infrastructure plan, balancing the state budget every year he's been in office, improving the state's credit rating, leading Illinois through the pandemic, and signing a statewide ban on assault weapons.

Pritzker, who won a second term in office in November, also has announced an ambitious plan to make preschool available to every 3- and 4-year-old in the state by the end of his second term.

His plan includes a $440 million state investment to bring 5,000 additional children into preschool programs this fall.