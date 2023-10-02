Gov. Pritzker calls on President Biden to increase federal support for "overwhelming" migrant crisis

Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on President Joe Biden to provide more federal funding to help the thousands of asylum seekers who have been brought to Chicago, and to take over the busing of newly arrived migrants from the border to other parts of the country.

"Governors and mayors from border states have shipped people to our state like cargo in a dehumanizing attempt to score political points. The people of Illinois are kind and generous. We believe in the fundamental right of every human, especially those facing persecution, to find refuge and live with dignity in this great country of ours," Pritzker wrote. "But as the numbers being transported to Chicago are accelerating, the humanitarian crisis is overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population."

As of Tuesday morning, more than 17,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago since last August, mainly from Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott continues to protest the Biden administration's immigration policy by sending migrants to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

The rate of arrivals has significantly ramped up since May. A total of 328 buses carrying migrants have arrived since Aug. 31, 2022, with 220 of those arriving since May 12 – including more than 40 in the past week alone.

Pritzker said the lack of aid or coordination from the federal government "has created an untenable situation for Illinois." He said the Biden administration needs to place one person in charge of working with state and local governments to help manage the influx of migrants into the U.S.

"First and foremost, I recommend that there be one person in the federal government who works directly for you in the White House who can lead the oversight of our nation's efforts at the border. Right now, we have too many different federal department contacts — who are uncoordinated with one another — that handle various programs related to this humanitarian crisis. A single office with an identified leader must be assigned to work for the cities and states across the silos of government to manage the challenges we all face," Pritzker wrote.

The governor said the state already has dedicated more than $330 million to provide for humanitarian aid for newly arrived asylum seekers, "and that amount is increasing each day."

"That's a massive amount of money for a state still overcoming the health and economic effects of COVID-19. Add to that the over $100 million the city of Chicago contributed. Though we have found temporary housing in existing buildings for a majority of the refugees, we are challenged to find additional housing for the continuous flow of people who keep coming and are now forced to sleep in police stations and on sidewalks," Pritzker said.

While the governor praised Biden for moving to allow nearly half-a-million Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. to apply for Temporary Protected Status, which would allow them to apply for deportation protections and work permits, Pritzker called on Biden to waive application fees for those who can't afford them. He also asked Biden to speed up the timeline for authorizing work permits – a process that can take up to 6 months – to allow newly arrived migrants to be able to get jobs more quickly.

Pritzker also said the federal government "must take over the interior coordination of routing buses of newly arrived migrants across the country" to make sure state and local officials know how many migrants are arriving and when.

"The federal government must stop abdicating responsibility once CBP releases migrants into the interior of the country. Your administration has the capacity, resources and legal recourse to do this right now," Pritzker wrote.

The governor also is seeking more federal funding to help state and local governments, as well as nonprofits and volunteer groups, to help provide temporary housing, food, and other social services for migrants.

"The burden of funding the state and city have taken on is not sustainable only by our budgets," he wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.