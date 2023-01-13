Gov. JB Pritzker to sign bill protecting access to abortion care

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be in Chicago to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois.

One provision prevents the governor from surrendering a person charged by another state if the offenses are based on providing or receiving health care that is lawful in Illinois - even if it is illegal in the other state.

Since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Illinois has seen more out-of-state abortion patients than ever before.