Gov. JB Pritzker to sign bill protecting access to abortion care
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be in Chicago to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois.
One provision prevents the governor from surrendering a person charged by another state if the offenses are based on providing or receiving health care that is lawful in Illinois - even if it is illegal in the other state.
Since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Illinois has seen more out-of-state abortion patients than ever before.
