Chicago Bears defenders say they're ready to prove themselves in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears defensive backfield were determined to slow down rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense in the second day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

The young defensive backs were feeling good coming off a year of growth and development. Third-year defensive back Kyler Gordon said he was ready for the defense to prove it this season.

"I will say that I definitely feel a lot from the defense as far as chemistry, energy ... and for us all to be on the same page and take a step further than last year, I picture a lot of things for us in the future," Gordon said.

He added the biggest thing for himself and the defense is to get more takeaways this season.

"We have the goal of 20 and 20," Gordon said, referring to recording 20 interceptions and recovering 20 fumbles. "However we're gonna get it, we're gonna get it. That's just the kind of standard that we put on ourselves."

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said his new contract hasn't changed anything about how he works. He's motivated to be the best cornerback in the NFL.

The defense, as a whole, seemed motivated and definitely loud.

"I feel like it's intimidating," Johnson said. "I mean I feel like it's one thing to make plays, but ... when you're being loud, when you're talking after every play, that you really start to see if somebody is going to stand up or if they're going to fold."

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he thinks that "defenses that are good, they are annoying and they do get under your skin a little bit, because of the execution, the talking afterwards and all that and we allow guys to be themselves."

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins admitted the offense has been going through some rough spots as they learn Williams' cadence and the way he communicates with them. He said there needs to be patience with a young quarterback who has a lot going on at the moment.

"He's coming in from college," Jenkins said. "It's gonna be a little different for him and I have all the confidence he's gonna get it down very quick. He's a quick learner, great competitor, a guy who's willing to absorb all knowledge, no matter what facet he's doing in life and just a great overall dude."

Jenkins described his own future with the Bears as "up in the air." He's in the final year of his rookie deal and said he representatives have reached out about an extension, but nothing is on the table at this point.