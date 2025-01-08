Jayden Dawson and Sheldon Edwards each score 20 as Loyola beats La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayden Dawson and Sheldon Edwards each had 20 points in Loyola Chicago's 79-68 win against La Salle on Wednesday night.

Dawson also had six rebounds for the Ramblers (10-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Edwards was 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jalen Quinn had 13 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Corey McKeithan led the Explorers (8-7, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Jahlil White added 15 points and two steals for La Salle. Eric Acker also had 14 points and four assists.

Dawson led Loyola with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-32 at the break. Edwards scored a team-high 13 points after the break.