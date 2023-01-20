Javon Freeman-Liberty hoping to go from Chicago high school star to Bulls player

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another former Chicago high school star is trying to make it with his hometown NBA team.

Javon Freeman-Liberty is trying to follow in Ayo Dosunmu's footsteps to become a former Chicago high school star playing for the Bulls.

Freeman-Liberty is playing for the Bulls' G League team, the Windy City Bulls, making the most of his chance, and getting an assist from another former local standout.

It seems like whenever the Windy City Bulls post something about Javon Freeman-Liberty on social media, it gets a few extra likes.

"I just got a good Chicago fanbase, man. I love it. I love Chicago. This is where I'm from. My family's from Chicago, you know? So hopefully it continues to grow," the Windy City guard said.

If the Chicago native and former DePaul standout has more games like he did against the Cleveland Charge, it will grow. Freeman-Liberty scored 39 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists.

"It was just a real game, a real nice game," he said.

What's working so well for him?

"Just getting the chance, honestly. Making sure that my teammates and coaches can trust me," he said.

"He's a rookie, and so his play continues to get better and better, and everyone knows he's a scorer; he was a scorer in college as well, but I think his athleticism, also his aggressiveness and his decisiveness. He really forces the issue to put pressure on teams," Windy City coach Henry Domercant said.

Freeman-Liberty isn't the only former Chicago high school star playing for the Windy City Bulls. Jeremy Pargo is back with Windy City at age 36, still playing the game he loves, and trying to help out the young guys like Freeman-Liberty whenever he can.

"He just got here, so I'm talking to him a lot about it. We play a lot and everything. So that's a pretty nice guy to have on your side," Freeman-Liberty said.

Does Pargo try to share some of his experiences with Freeman-Liberty?

"Every single chance I get," he said. "If they're willing to listen, I'm willing to share, I'm willing to help guide."

Is there one piece of advice he would give younger players?

"Be what you are. Be in the moment. Don't so much grind on what you want in three years from now. Don't kill yourself about being in the NBA or not being in the NBA. Be where you are," he said.

Where Liberty-Freeman is right now is playing at a high level in the G League, maybe not worrying about being in the NBA, but still dreaming of getting that shot.

"It would mean so much to me, and my family, and just the people around me" he said.

And his coach sounds confident it will happen.

"I think sky's the limit for Javon. You know, he's talented, he's young, he's young athletic, he's skilled, and I think he's still getting better. So I think the work he puts in, we'll continue to see good things from him," Domercant said.

That will be good for all his fans in Chicago.

Pargo certainly has the knowledge to share, with well over a dozen stops in his career in the NBA, G League, and overseas.

And he and Javon Freeman-Liberty are two of five former Chicago high school stars currently playing for Windy City. The others are Ben Coupet Jr. (Simeon), Lazeric Jones (Simeon), and Charles Matthews (St. Rita of Cascia).