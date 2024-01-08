Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln Park

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Lincoln Park
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Lincoln Park 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police have released an image of the SUV that struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run early Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Jason Kardish, 40, was crossing the street at the corner of Ashland and Diversey around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, when a Nissan Murano hit him, according to police.

The driver kept going south on Ashland Avenue. 

Kardish, who lives about a mile away, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Monday morning, police released a surveillance video image of the SUV, a white four-door 2009-2014 Nissan Murano with a moon roof. The SUV's front-end grill is missing and has other front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 9:20 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.