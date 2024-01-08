Chicago man killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln Park

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police have released an image of the SUV that struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run early Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Jason Kardish, 40, was crossing the street at the corner of Ashland and Diversey around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, when a Nissan Murano hit him, according to police.

The driver kept going south on Ashland Avenue.

Kardish, who lives about a mile away, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Monday morning, police released a surveillance video image of the SUV, a white four-door 2009-2014 Nissan Murano with a moon roof. The SUV's front-end grill is missing and has other front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.