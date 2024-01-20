Jason Heyward hosts baseball clinic in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Major League Baseball star is making a major impact on Chicago's West Side.

L.A. Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward stopped by International Sports in Austin Saturday afternoon to host a new baseball academy.

The former Cub and other staff members worked with young boys and girls to brush up their skills.

Heyward says he wants to make sure every athlete has access to the best training and development.

"To me it's about leaving an impact, understanding what a space like this can do, not only for sports," he said. "I think it starts with families and education, and people having somewhere to go in their community."

While Heyward now lives in Los Angeles, he says Chicago will always be his home.