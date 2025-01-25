Jason Heyward Baseball Academy helping young athletes showcase their talent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward continues to make an impact in the community. This week, the 2016 World Series champion put on a free showcase at his baseball academy on the West Side in the Austin neighborhood.

Heyward also got some help from former big leaguer Curtis Granderson and pro golfer Roger Steele, who are both Chicago area natives.

"To be able to offer that for free is a very special opportunity, and it's not something I take for granted," Heyward said.

Heyward held a free Martin Luther King Jr. Day showcase at his baseball academy on Monday.

Fifteen athletes from Chicago Public Schools middle schools and high schools were able to put their talents on tape to use for college application videos. That way coaches and scouts don't have to travel to see them.

"It's just a big day, Curtis Granderson being here, Roger Steele being here, two Chicago staples. Just very awesome, and another humbling experience for us," he said.

"We always heard things. 'If you play good enough, they'll find you,' and that was true back then. Now it's changed so much where you can be very good, but if you don't have something that can allow … these scouts to see your information, a lot of these coaches to get the analytics or really get that video – that you typically have to pay for, that you have to pay to go to these showcases – then you're out," Granderson said. "Now we've evened the playing field out, and I think that's the biggest thing with it."

On top of capturing the footage of young athletes, the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy will be helping the athletes edit and market the videos as well, giving back to Chicago something that has always held a special place in Heyward's heart.

"His whole life is in Chicago, you know? And to first of all see that a city could have that big of an impact on somebody, but then on the other side to see them want to have as big an impact on the city as well, it just says so much about him as a human," Steele said.

Monday's event was the latest example of how Heyward's academy has stayed busy since it opened just under two years ago.

Heyward said continued growth remains the goal, even recently starting travel teams made up of 36 kids ages 10-12.

"A place to grow. I think that's what we're all excited about each time we come here, just a place to grow for kids, travel baseball, for after-school programs, and being able to cover a lot of bases with that, and just giving kids and families a place to go and call home," he said.