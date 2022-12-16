Jane Byrne Interchange officially opens; overnight closures still expected

Jane Byrne Interchange now open with some closures expected overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time in nearly a decade traffic is moving smoothly along the Jane Byrne Interchange as the remaining ramps and lanes reopened Friday morning.

Our nonstop crew caught workers removing the last bit of cones and road closure markers overnight.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says the $806.4 million project is basically finished now but several overnight closures are still expected to fully complete the renovation.

The following ramps and lanes have reopened as of 5 a.m. Friday:

• The fourth Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) lane through the interchange.

• The fourth Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) lane through the interchange.

• The two middle inbound lanes from the inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) to the outbound Kennedy, restoring mainline access to Madison, Washington, Randolph, and Lake streets.

• The second lane from the inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) to the outbound Dan Ryan.

• The outbound Ida B. Wells Drive ramp to the outbound Dan Ryan.

• The ramps from Jackson and Adams streets to the outbound Kennedy.

IDOT says the changes should create a 50 percent reduction in delays for drivers.

"As we come to the finish line of one of the largest, most complex projects in state history, I wish to thank the public for their patience throughout the reconstruction of the Jane Byrne Interchange," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This project will improve travel times, mobility, and safety across multiple modes of transportation for many years to come."

The project was the first major rehabilitation of the interchange since it was originally constructed over 60 years ago.