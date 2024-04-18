1 killed in fiery crash at Jane Addams Tollway plaza in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash Thursday morning on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Hoffman Estates.

Illinois State Police said a driver slammed into the toll plaza on the Barrington Road exit ramp in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 around 4:30 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle was completely destroyed, and the tolling array was badly damaged.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.