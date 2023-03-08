'She started a movement': Jane Addams honored on International Women's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You know the Jane Addams Tollway - but do you know who Jane Addams is?

On this International Women's Day, she's one of the women CBS 2 is highlighting with the help of the Chicago History Museum. Addams was born in 1860 in Cedarville, illinois and went on to become a pioneer of the settlement movement.

Jane Addams is probably best known for founding Hull House which was a settlement house near Chicago's West Side. It was America's first settlement house.

"It was meant to bring educational opportunity for training and cultural enrichment programs to help people address poverty and perform a richer community fabric many people who took advantage were women. She started a movement that grew to 500 houses nationwide," said Julie Wroblewski, Director of Collections at the Chicago History Museum. "She really looked at a way to address complex causes of what she saw as a fundamental issue for equality opportunity and a better life for all people."

Addams was the first American woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize. You can learn more about her by visiting the Jane Addams Hull House Museum located at the University of Illinois Chicago.

It’s #InternationalWomensDay, & this year’s theme #EmbraceEquity is to get people talking about why equal opportunity isn't enough for building an inclusive world. A historical example of this can be found in the history of women’s suffrage. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/esxoDWqWSY — ChicagoHistoryMuseum (@ChicagoMuseum) March 8, 2023