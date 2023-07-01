James Wade leaving Chicago Sky as head coach, accepts assistant coach position with Raptors
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Sky's coaching staff is undergoing some changes.
The team announced on Saturday that General Manager and Head Coach James Wade will be leaving the Sky after accepting the Assistant Coach position with the NBA's Toronto Raptors.
In a statement, the team says Wade's new position serves as an indicator to the growth and recognition of the coaches and players of the WNBA.
"We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes," Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter said. "We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first-ever WNBA Championship in 2021."
In Wade's place, Emre Vatansever will take over as Interim General Manager and Head Coach effective immediately. He will be joined by current Assistant Coaches Ann Wauters and Tonya Edwards. The rest of the team's staff will remain in their current roles.
The Sky say they will continue to build on their championship culture by making important investments in the organization this season and for many years to come.
