James Wade leaving Chicago Sky as head coach, accepts assistant coach position with Raptors

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Sky's coaching staff is undergoing some changes.

The team announced on Saturday that General Manager and Head Coach James Wade will be leaving the Sky after accepting the Assistant Coach position with the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

.@coachjameswade has accepted an Assistant Coach position for the @Raptors, and has stepped down as Chicago Sky General Manager and Head Coach.



Thank you for EVERYTHING, James. Good luck in Toronto! 💙



📰 https://t.co/oPSdDX7ncX pic.twitter.com/14qjISCamw — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 1, 2023

In a statement, the team says Wade's new position serves as an indicator to the growth and recognition of the coaches and players of the WNBA.

"We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes," Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter said. "We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first-ever WNBA Championship in 2021."

In Wade's place, Emre Vatansever will take over as Interim General Manager and Head Coach effective immediately. He will be joined by current Assistant Coaches Ann Wauters and Tonya Edwards. The rest of the team's staff will remain in their current roles.

Skytown, say hello to the new man in charge!@emrvtnsvr has been named Interim General Manager and Head Coach! pic.twitter.com/RYVoXu6WQI — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 1, 2023

The Sky say they will continue to build on their championship culture by making important investments in the organization this season and for many years to come.