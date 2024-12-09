James Taylor to return to Ravinia for second year in a row in 2025

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- You've seen fire and you've seen rain.

You've seen sunny days that you thought would never end.

You've seen lonely times when you could not find a friend.

And if you saw James Taylor this past summer at Ravinia, next summer you can see him again.

Tickets for Taylor's 2025 summer tour go on sale this coming Friday, Dec. 13. He will appear at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on June 19.



James Taylor at United Center in Chicago on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The singer-songwriter's setlist included "Never Die Young," "Fire and Rain," "Sweet Baby James," and "Carolina in My Mind," as well "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" [his hit cover of the Marvin Gaye original] and The Eagles' "Take It Easy." Kirstine Walton for CBS News

He will be joined onstage by the Boston-bred band the Tiny Habits, which received praise last year from The New Yorker magazine and NPR.

Last year, Tiny Habits opened for Gracie Abrams on her North American and Australian tour, and also for Noah Kahan on his European tour. The group also played with Lizzy McAlpine on her Tiny Desk appearance, and have supported Vance Joy and Lake Street Dive.

Taylor also played two nights at Ravinia this past June.

He was also scheduled to play at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this past August, but his performance was canceled as the opening night of the convention was delayed and ran late.