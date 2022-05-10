James Massey to be sentenced Tuesday for inciting riot

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A judge will sentence a Chicago man for inciting a riot and encouraging people to loot downtown.

Prosecutors say James Massey posted Facebook messages and videos telling people to meet up to head downtown on August 10, 2020. He faces up to five years in prison.

James Massey was charged in May 2021 in U.S. District Court with using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot. His conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutors said on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, Massey posed Facebook messages and videos calling for people to travel downtown to loot and commit property damage. Throughout the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, numerous people did loot retail stores in the Loop, the South Loop, the Magnificent Mile, River North, Streeterville, the Gold Coast, the Clybourn Corridor, and Lincoln Park, among other areas.

Prosecutors said Massey directed people to meet at a certain location and travel downtown together. Several people responded to messages throughout the night to plan, among other things, where they would loot, prosecutors said.

The looting happened after Chicago police shot a man in Englewood who had fired at officers. Social media wrongly said it was an unarmed teen.