Jury awards $25.5 million to James Hill, who served 17 years for crime he didn't commit

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- If you were put away for 17 years for a crime you didn't commit, how much does the system owe you?

A jury in Northwest Indiana came up with a number – and the man who experienced that ordeal, James Hill, is now a wealthy man.

And as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, this verdict might not be the last payday for Hill.

Police in Hammond handled a 1980 rape case that sent James Hill away for 17 years. Hill was released because of failures inside the Hammond Police Department.

A jury ruled Tuesday that those failures were civil right violations that were so over the top – costing Hill so much of his life – that he was owed $25.5 million.

"Today was closure – finally, it's the last chapter of this book," Hill said. "It's over with."

The first chapter of James Hill's book was written 42 years ago. Hill, then 17, was convicted on a rape case that sent him to prison for what ended up being 17 years.

He was released early, because during trial, evidence that would have helped him clear his name was never provided to him.

On Tuesday, after just three hours of deliberation, a jury decided the City of Hammond, Indiana – which handled Hill's investigation – should pay him that $25.5 million verdict for that failure of the system.

"I believe in the system again. You know, I've got faith in the system," Hill said. "The system works. It really works."

We first met Hill two years ago, when that faith had not quite been restored.

He had just been released from years behind bars on another crime - also dating back to 1980.

Hill had been convicted as an accomplice in the murder of off-duty Hammond police Officer Larry Pucalik at a Holiday Inn, which happened 42 years ago this past Friday.

Again in that case, Hill was released and exonerated because critical evidence that could have helped him clear his name was not provided to his legal team.

In both cases against Hill, authorities violated what is called The Brady Rule - failing to hand over evidence. Such a failure in two cases was a first in the U.S. justice system.

When Tye talked with Hill back in May 2021, Hill said, "I'm the least luckiest person that I know."

But that has changed.

"I'm a lucky man now, Chris," he told Tye.

Hill said there was never a dollar amount he had in mind that he thought he was owed. But Tye did ask him how it would change his life.

"I get to move on with my life," Hill said. "You know, I don't require much. You know, I've never been a big spender. I'm just going to live the remainder of my life."

One specific officer was also ordered to pay $500,000 in punitive damages to James Hill on Tuesday Michael Solan is a retired Chief of Detectives in Hammond.

Meanwhile, another similar suit is working its way through the court system. it seeks damages from several Northwest Indiana cities and police departments related to that Hammond murder case in which Hill was named an accomplice and later exonerated.