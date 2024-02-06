James Bond exhibit coming to Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (CBS) – From Sean Connery to Roger Moore to Daniel Craig, movie fans definitely know 007.

But what really made James Bond 007 was the high-tech spyware, and for the first time, fans can see some of the most famous movie props at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry.

It could double as a movie set, but it's a new museum exhibit devoted to the Bond movies.

"The ingenuity is really an important part of why it's here," said Kathleen McCarthy, the museum's director of collections and head curator.

Soon, the ingenuity will be on display at the museum, the kind fans have seen before from Bond.

"That's what's so exciting about this exhibit is the imagination, the invention, the engineering and the science that go into creating these objects," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said "007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond" will be the first official exhibit focused on the science and technology from the famous franchise.

"These cars are pretty extraordinary, to begin with, but for the Bond films, they get turned into something extremely extraordinary," she said. "Like this care here turns into a submarine."

The exhibit will feature 13 Bond vehicles and more than 90 other artifacts tied to the franchise.

"All the science and technology that goes into both adapting these cars and into all the gadgets that he uses is really incredibly creative, and it's supportive of the STEM education that we try to do every day here at the museum," McCarthy said.

The exhibit will showcase gadgets dreamed up for the movies that inspired real-world technology.

"There's no idea that's too outlandish, and you'll see some technology that has been developed based on the kind of things that Bond did decades ago," McCarthy said.

Until the next movie in the franchise, the museum might be the best place to see what's new with Bond.

The new exhibit will open March 7 and will run through Oct. 27.