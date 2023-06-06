Watch CBS News
James Beard Awards held in Chicago to honor the stars of the food industry

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A virtual "who's who" in the food world descended on Chicago for the annual James Beard Awards and some notable Chicago names took home top honors.

Damarr Brown of "Virtue" in Hyde Park won the award for "Best Emerging Chef." The annual ceremony recognizes restaurants and bars from around the country, as well as categories for humanitarian and leadership work throughout the industry.

Kasama's Tim Flores and Genie Kwan won for "Best Chef: Great Lakes."

Rob Rubba of Washington, D.C.'s "Oyster Oyster" was named "Outstanding Chef" and "Friday Saturday Sunday" in Philadelphia was named "Outstanding Restaurant."

