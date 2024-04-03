4 Chicago chefs and restaurants among James Beard Award finalists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Chicago chefs and a Logan Square restaurant were among the finalists announced on Wednesday for the annual James Beard Awards, considered one of the top culinary awards in the nation.

Sujan Sarkar, chef at Michelin-starred Indian fine dining restaurant Indienne in River North, and Jenner Tomaska, chef at Esmé, a Michelin-starred Lincoln Park restaurant with an ever-changing menu, both were among finalists for Best Chef for the Great Lakes region.

Anna Posey, executive pastry chef at Michelin-starred Danish-American restaurant Elske in the WestLoop, is a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Lula Café, a seasonal farm-to-table restaurant in Logan Square, is a finalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

James Beard Award winners will be announced on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Tickets for the awards ceremony go on sale Tuesday at jamesbeard.org.