Missing Chicago Man: Jairo Munoz, 28, last seen in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing man who is mostly non-verbal, and might not be dressed properly for the cold weather.

Jairo Munoz, 28, was last seen on Thursday leaving his home in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Jairo Munoz Chicago Police

Police said he is mostly non-verbal, and might be able to say his last name. He might not be dressed appropriately for the cold, with temperatures in Chicago in the teens on Friday, and expected to fall into the single digits overnight.

Munoz is a 6-foot, 160-pound Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts can call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.