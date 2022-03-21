Advocates say Jackson Park Golf Course expansion will involve hundreds of trees being cut down, demand that community have a say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago advocacy groups continue to fight the removal of trees in Jackson Park.

They say the Jackson Park Golf Course expansion plans mean hundreds more trees will come down - on top of the more than 800 trees that will go once the Obama Presidential Center construction is complete. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the organizations formally petitioned the city Monday.

They want the golf course expansion plan to be put up for a vote; for the city to allow those who live near Jackson Park to have a say in whether or not the trees go.

Jackson Park is full of arboreal beauty. And you'd be pressed to find anyone who knows and appreciates them quite like Jeannette Hoyt does.

She pointed out one tree called a "legacy tree" or a "heritage tree," that she said is "probably about 150 years old."

"These are precious," Hoyt said.

And that is why Hoyt, and a number of others, are dead set on making sure they don't go anywhere.

"Why are we cutting this all down for a golf course?" she said.

Hoyt is an educator with who has worked for years in South Side communities, and founding member of Save Jackson Park. She says the expansion plans for the Tiger Woods redesign of the Jackson Park Golf Course mean losing the South Shore Nature Sanctuary and all of the trees in it.

"According to the schematics that we've gotten from TGR DESIGN, all these trees, for the most part, will be gone," Hoyt said.

What makes this project different than other projects in the city?

"It's so many trees," Hoyt said.

That is why she and others have been fighting - delivering a number of petitions with hundreds of signatures to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

The ask is "to put a referendum on the ballot in three precincts in the 5th Ward" for the upcoming election in June, said Marc Lipinski of Southsiders for Trees.

"Chicago residents should have the opportunity to say, in an open forum, whether the clear cutting of 1,000 more trees is a good idea," Lipinski said.

We reached the Chicago Park District with all of this – including a claim on Twitter that the Jackson Park Golf Course plan will involve cutting down 2,106 more trees in Jackson Park and South Shore Nature Sanctuary – on top of 865 trees that will be cut for the Obama Center.

#Chicago 🚨🚨The Tiger Woods designed Golf Course expansion will cut down 2106 MORE trees in Jackson Park & SS Nature Sanctuary, on top of the original 865 trees (301 are now clear cut) from the original Obama Prez Center, per Bartlett tree survey and CDOT plans for the OPC 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/TShfP6MPIQ — Kristy Rawson (@EstherRawson) March 17, 2022

There had been no response as of late Monday.