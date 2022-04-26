Jackson Park cherry blossoms to bloom within the next week

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Springtime means cherry blossoms in Jackson Park.

The Chicago Park District is keeping a close eye on the cherry trees in the Columbia Basin of Jackson Park and is inviting everyone to come out and watch them bloom!

Park officials said if the weather cooperates, more than 160 pink and white cherry trees could reach full bloom within the next week. 

But you'll have to head out quick they don't last for very long.

