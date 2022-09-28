Watch CBS News
Local News

Jackknifed dump truck leaking, fuel blocking multiple lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway at Taylor Street

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews are responding to a jackknifed dump truck leaking fuel and blocking lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place around 5:15 a.m. at Taylor Street between the Chinatown Feeder Ramp and Roosevelt Road. One lane is open to traffic. 

A hazmat team is responding to the fuel leak. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.