Jackknifed dump truck leaking, fuel blocking multiple lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway at Taylor Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews are responding to a jackknifed dump truck leaking fuel and blocking lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place around 5:15 a.m. at Taylor Street between the Chinatown Feeder Ramp and Roosevelt Road. One lane is open to traffic.

Stay off the IB Ryan! Only the LL is open past a jacknifed semi at Roosevelt. The IB Ryan is SOLID from the Skyway & basically heavy all the way from the IB Ford at 130th! More at https://t.co/vhbRxBV9TB pic.twitter.com/HokCMhXb9Z — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) September 28, 2022

A hazmat team is responding to the fuel leak.

This is a developing story.