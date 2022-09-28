Jackknifed dump truck leaking, fuel blocking multiple lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway at Taylor Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews are responding to a jackknifed dump truck leaking fuel and blocking lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place around 5:15 a.m. at Taylor Street between the Chinatown Feeder Ramp and Roosevelt Road. One lane is open to traffic.
A hazmat team is responding to the fuel leak.
This is a developing story.
