Opening of Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont delayed to Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween fans will have to wait a little longer to get their fall fix in the southwest suburbs. 

The opening of a giant jack-o'-lantern display is being pushed back a day. 

Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont was supposed to open Friday night, but setup crews were delayed by rain in a different city. 

Now it will open Saturday. 

The family friendly event features thousands of hand carved pumpkins along a half mile walking trail. 

It will be open through Oct. 29. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 7:39 PM

