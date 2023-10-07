Opening of Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont delayed to Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween fans will have to wait a little longer to get their fall fix in the southwest suburbs.
The opening of a giant jack-o'-lantern display is being pushed back a day.
Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont was supposed to open Friday night, but setup crews were delayed by rain in a different city.
Now it will open Saturday.
The family friendly event features thousands of hand carved pumpkins along a half mile walking trail.
It will be open through Oct. 29.
