Opening of Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont delayed to Saturday

Opening of Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont delayed to Saturday

Opening of Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont delayed to Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween fans will have to wait a little longer to get their fall fix in the southwest suburbs.

The opening of a giant jack-o'-lantern display is being pushed back a day.

Jack O'Lantern World at the Forge in Lemont was supposed to open Friday night, but setup crews were delayed by rain in a different city.

Now it will open Saturday.

The family friendly event features thousands of hand carved pumpkins along a half mile walking trail.

It will be open through Oct. 29.