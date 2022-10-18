'It's very emotional': Polish, Spanish parishioners stop removal of La Pieta statue at St. Adalbert's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers on Tuesday abruptly stopped removing a beloved statue from a closed Catholic church in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

Neighbors have fought the removal for several days, camping outside the church to watch over the statue. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with neighbors about their concerns.

There were prayers outside St. Adalbert that quickly turned into tears.

The church has been closed since 2019 and the archdiocese of Chicago wants to remove the replica of Michelangelo's La Pieta statue and move it to St. Paul Catholic Church.

"When you see what feels like the heart of your church being ripped out of the side of the wall, it's very emotional," said

Mary Lu Seidel, Director of Community Engagement at Preservation Chicago

The church has been a staple in the Pilsen neighborhood since 1914. On Tuesday, workers started removing the statue, but after Alderman Byron Sicgho-Lopez (25th) asked if they had a permit. Representatives from the city department of buildings realized there wasn't one.

"I hope they don't move and they open the door for us," said parishioner Maria Mendez.

Preservation Chicago said members of the Spanish and Polish group maintained a 24-hour vigil for 40 days, starting September 8th. This is the 40th day. Parishioner Maria Mendez said she plans to stay as long as possible.

"Some people come in the morning. Some people come in the night. Some people in the evening and we are protecting our church," Mendez said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the parish is working with the city to attain all the permits needed for safely removing the statue from the building.

"For more than 40 days, the archdiocese has been directed to get the right permits and they still haven't. So it's really mind boggling to me they still came today yet again without the proper permits to do the work they were there to do," Seidel said.

Preservation Chicago said it's working to get landmark status for the church.