'It's a reward': Local U.S.A. figure skater leading adaptative skating program 'Glide to Growth'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A local high schooler competing for team U.S.A. is also running a nonprofit to share her love for ice skating.

CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair said it's who this Amy Ji serves, at Centennial Ice Rink in Wilmette, and how it's impacting them that caught her attention.

Even if it's only once a week for 30 minutes on the ice, nothing else matters for 8-year-old Becca, who has autism.

"It's something she's been wishing to do, dreaming about," Octavia Pauna, Becca's mother, said. "This keeps her happy, keeps her engaged. She forgets about all her worries and whatever bothers her."

That is a mother's wish, to see her child carefree, confident, and unbothered.

"I really want neurodiverse kids to understand what it's like to be on the ice," Ji said.

Ji hopes to ease her student's fears and boost their confidence through her nonprofit "Glide to Growth." She gives free ice skating lessons to kids who have struggles neurologically and physically.

These lessons are built from the US figure skating adaptive program.

"There can be huge physical and mental benefits," Ji said. "Basically it really impacts the central nervous system. The way that we tilt, that we rotate all the movements on ice help balance thus it really helps them with the upper and lower body movements."

Ji learned about the intersection of figure skating, neuroscience, and social well-being during a research project at the University of Chicago Lab School. She also learned this during her internship at Lurie Children's Hospital where she's a research assistant, helping develop therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

This high school senior does all of this while competing around the world as a member of the team U.S.A.'s Elite Junior Synchronized Skating team.

"It doesn't even feel like work, it's a reward," Ji said.

As Becca's mom said, "we're happy because she's happy."

Ji is allowed to use Wilmette's Centennial Ice Rink for free for her program. Through her skating connections with Team U.S.A., she has now been able to expand "Glide to Growth" in the U.S. and abroad.

To learn more or take part, check out the Glide to Growth website.