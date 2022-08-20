Italian American groups upset with panel's recommendation to permanently remove Chicago's Columbus statues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two years after violent protests erupted over the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, a city panel is recommending that it and several other statues and monuments be permanently removed.

The Chicago Monuments Project says these statues honor white supremacy or disrespect indigenous people.

But their recommendations have caused some backlash, particularly from members of the Italian American community in Chicago.

They want the Columbus statue returned to Grant Park. They also want the city to reinstall other Columbus statues in Little Italy and South Chicago, and feel their voices weren't heard enough during the monument review process.

"Why not focus on the stories that need to be told? New plaques and new monuments," said Ron Onesti, of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. "History is a treasure that cannot be buried."

After two years of evaluation, the Chicago Monuments Project, which was commissioned in 2020 to review hundreds statues and monuments across the city, pinpointed more than 40 public art pieces the panel believes should either be modified, or removed altogether.

On the list of removals, three Columbus statues across the city, which would simply remain in storage if the city agrees with the commission's recommendations. All three were taken down in July 2020, in response to clashes between police and protesters in Grant Park, after activists tried to tear down that Columbus statue.

The panel also recommended removing the city's And the Italo Balbo monument, which the commission calls a gift of the fascist government of Italy, while some Italian Americans in Chicago reference the statue as a symbol of a Roman column meant to honor strides in aviation.

The study also mentions three sculptures along DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River. The sculptures depict the Battle of Fort Dearborn, and the report says the images show Native Americans as "merely a foil to help define the heroic acts and qualities of colonizing forces."

The panel outlines its outreach program, saying approximately 1,700 people weighed in on their recommendation during 36 meetings.

Still these are just recommendations. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not said if she agrees with the panel's findings, though she did call the study an "important milestone."