'It actually brought tears to my eyes': The aftermath of Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars

The aftermath of Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you saw it live, you wondered: Was it real or an act?

One of Hollywood's biggest stars, the frontrunner for the night's Best Actor Oscar, hoping on the stage and slapping the face of an enormously popular comedian who was there to present an award. CBS 2's Jim Williams has more.

But then we saw Will Smith, back in his seat, jawing at Chris Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your mouth," Smith said. Rock looked shaken. It was indeed real.

Social media blew up. WVON Radio host and commentator Kimberley Egonmwan is assessing the furor.

"Many of are still in shock that it happened on Hollywood's biggest night of the year," Egonmwan said.

It started with a joke. Chris Rock noting the closely cropped hair of Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes baldness. Businesswoman Grace Little-Henton, while not excusing the slap, sees a man standing up for his wife.

"No role for violence, however he was defending his queen. Black queens need defending," she said.

But attorney Karen Wallace takes a hard line against Will Smith's behavior.

"I really don't buy into defending his wife. I mean, even if he was offended, there are better ways to handle the situation. You know, it actually brought tears to my eyes," Wallace said.

Smith, after it was announced he won the Oscar for his role in "King Richard," apologized, though did not mention Rock's name.

This on a night when when artists of color did well at the Oscars this year, and the telecast itself was produced by a Black man.

"To me, it just took away from such a wonderful event that was so special," Wallace said.

Exavier Pope, attorney and host of the show Suit Up, said we should separate the confrontation from the Black excellence on display Sunday night.

"It should be celebrated that a Black man, Will Packer, produced the telecast. It should be celebrated. This doesn't take away from my opinion at all," Pope said.

Still, Kimberley Egonnwan sees the slap as an emblematic of violence and anger coursing through society.

"We are a nation on edge and it's something we need to reflect on -- the use of violence and also what are our children thinking when they see how adults are reacting in such a super aggressive, violent manner," Egonmwan said.

