Missing ISU student found dead near creek in Normal, police say

NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) – An Illinois State University student who was reported missing last week was found dead near a creek in Normal on Friday, according to police.

Matthew Listman, 21, of Libertyville was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Main and Orlando Avenue in Normal. He was reported missing the next day.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers located Listman's body near a creek area, in the 900 block of North Main Street. Additional officers and fire officials responded along with the McLean County Coroner's Office.

A preliminary autopsy indicates that he died of drowning, in the setting of cold exposure and does not appear to be criminal in nature. A toxicology test is pending.

Listman was a senior business administration major at ISU, according to president Terri Goss Kinzy.

In a statement, Kinzy offered his condolences to those who knew Listman:

"Our most sincere condolences go to Matthew's family, friends, and classmates during this very difficult time. Losing anyone is painful, but that pain is especially acute when we lose someone who is just starting their journey in life. Matthew's passing is a shocking loss to our tightknit College of Business community, and he will be greatly missed. "

Counseling services will be available for students as well as additional services for faculty and staff.

Normal police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.