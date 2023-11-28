Mother counts days since her Chicago area son is still being held hostage by Hamas

CHICAGO (CBS) – Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary truce through Wednesday, raising hopes for further hostage-prisoner exchanges.

The family of Hersh Goldberg Polin, 23, who is originally from the Chicago area, was still waiting for word of his status as of Tuesday. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke to his mother.

"I can tell you there's nothing bitter about it," said Rachel Goldberg, Hersh's mother. "It is all sweet. It's been the only sliver of light in this 53 days of complete darkness."

The number of days, 53, was written in permanent marker on masking tape that Rachel Goldberg has updated and fastened to her shirt almost every day since her 23-year-old son was abducted by Hamas from the Supernova music festival.

"This is the number of days since my son, my only son, was stolen from me," she said. "And I will wear a number every single day until the last hostage comes home and it, and it should make people uncomfortable."

She said it's been a "relief and a thrill" watching hostages being released and they've sent messages of love and support to the families that have been reunited. She noted that 21-year-old Maya Regev was among the 17 hostages freed by Hamas on the second day of the truce and was shot several times, suffering from a bad infection.

Goldberg worries for Hersh, who according to video captured by Hamas militants, had his arm severed.

"I'm glad they didn't want her to die, but it also made me concerned that if she wasn't getting the proper care that was able to staunch the infection," Goldberg said.

In the meantime, she said the family is eager for an update on her son's condition or even proof of life. They were hopeful they would receive one at the beginning of the truce, but so far, they've not received word.

"I think that's also why my anxiety is more heightened because I kind of felt like, OK, at least someone will go in and see him," she said.

At last check, 10 Israeli hostages, nine women and a 17-year-old girl, as well as two Thai nationals were handed over to the Red Cross on Tuesday. About an hour later, Israel released 30 Palestinians who were being held in prisons.