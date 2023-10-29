Demonstrators in Chicago Loop rally for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Demonstrators rally in support of Palestine in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of demonstrators came together in Chicago's Loop Saturday for a rally in support of Palestine.

As CBS 2's Darius Johnson reports, the protestors moved from the intersection of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue to Grant Park around 6:30 p.m.

Many could be heard shouting "free free Palestine" as they called for a ceasefire in the war with Israel.

About 30 minutes into the march, right at the intersection of Washington and Michigan, there was an altercation, but the details were not immediately clear. CBS 2 crews saw protesters running toward a group in the park, some breaking flags to be used as weapons, and some throwing water bottles. Several loud "booms" could also be heard. And one man with a cut above his eye was being assisted by medics.

After that the protests remained relatively peaceful as thousands made their way along MIchigan Avenue and into the Loop.

Meanwhile, Israel says it has entered a new phase of the war with an expanded ground operation against Hamas. Communications in Gaza are now cut off, making it very difficult for the injured to get help. Israel's military forces expanced its ground activities overnight in Gaza with a fierce attack on the Gaza Strip. These are now some of the most intense nights since the war began.

Video released by the Israel Defense Forces show tanks entering northern Gaza and firing as smoke rose from burning fires in the area.

Israel's Army spokesperson said several Hamas commanders were killed. The military says fighter jets also struck dozens of Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers.

Gaza is now in a communications blackout with no internet or cell phone service.

The intensified operation is raising concerns among family members of hostages still in captivity.

Israeli Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the country, saying Israel is in a fight for its existence and a ground invasion is coming soon to wipe out Hamas and rescue hostages.

Sirens wailed in Tel Aviv after several people were hurt as rockets fired from Gaza, landing in central Israel.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says hundreds are trapped underneath rubble, and the death toll is just over 7,700 and the majority of those killed are women and children.

Earlier Netanyahu warned that the war in Gaza is "going to be long."