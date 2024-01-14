Illinois State Police trooper hurt in multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-290 near Mill Road

ISP trooper hurt in multi-car crash on I-290 near Mill Road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt after a three-car crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning.

Around 4:39 a.m., a trooper was stationed on the left shoulder of westbound I-290 near Mill Road when they witnessed a car approaching the scene, lose control, and hit a light post on the right side of the road behind the trooper's position.

The crash caused the post to fall onto the right side of the road, ISP said.

While attempting to back into position to block the right lane, the squad vehicle was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The trooper was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Around 4:53 a.m. the westbound lanes of I-290 near Mill Road were closed for the investigation which remains ongoing.

No further information was available.