Illinois State Police unveil 2 tech centers in Des Plaines, Lockport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are showing off two new tools in their fight to reduce crime.
The department opened two new technology centers. One is in Des Plaines. The other is in southwest suburban Lockport.
According to the ISP, the new centers have state-of-the-art technology to help them analyze massive amounts of data in real time.
Think license plate readers, traffic cameras, cell phone data, and more.
