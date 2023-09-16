Driver cited for striking ISP squad car blocking I-90 ramp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper's squad car was struck while blocking a ramp on the Kennedy Expressway Friday night.

ISP said the driver of a jeep tried to take a closed ramp from I-90 to Washington and hit the back of the squad car.

Neither the trooper nor the driver was hurt, but the driver was given a citation for violating Scott's Law and driving with an expired license.

The law requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or one with its hazard lights activated.

So far this year, ISP has had 14 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers suffered injuries.