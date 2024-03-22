Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run on I-55 near Braceville

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BRACEVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Illinois State Police renew their search for the driver of a deadly hit-and-run near Braceville.

The incident began in January when a car rolled over on I-55. That's where police say Destiny Dixon was one of the people who stopped to help the driver trapped inside.

Another car sped through the crash scene – striking Dixon and another man.

The car has now been identified as a dark grey Mitsubishi Endeavor. It would have significant damage to the front left corner, left side headlight, and left side mirror.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 8:43 AM CDT

