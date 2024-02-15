Suspect leads Illinois State Police on chase after carjacking at Lake Forest Oasis

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are searching for the man who carjacked a driver at the Lake Forest Oasis Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the location around 4 a.m. for a report of a theft at the 7-Eleven store. When troopers arrived, a man ran out of the convenience store and forced someone at the gas pump to give up their car. He then backed it into an ISP squad car before fleeing, ISP said.

Troopers tried to stop him, but he exited southbound on I-94. The chase was terminated when the man exited at Cicero into a residential area.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.