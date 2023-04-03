ISP reminds drivers of 'Move Over' law after trooper is injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Sate Police (ISP) are reminding drivers about Illinois' "Move Over" law after a state trooper was hurt in a crash.

The trooper was hit sitting in his police SUV Friday night while blocking flooded lanes of traffic on Interstate 94. A 62-year-old driver from Lincolnwood was cited for violating the "Move Over" law.

It's also known as Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Let's look at the dictionary's definition of distraction.

dis·trac·tion

noun

1. a thing that prevents someone from giving full attention to something else#JustDrive #ArriveSafe pic.twitter.com/InC8FcjeuI — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) April 3, 2023