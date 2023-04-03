Watch CBS News
ISP reminds drivers of 'Move Over' law after trooper is injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Sate Police (ISP) are reminding drivers about Illinois' "Move Over" law after a state trooper was hurt in a crash.

The trooper was hit sitting in his police SUV Friday night while blocking flooded lanes of traffic on Interstate 94. A 62-year-old driver from Lincolnwood was cited for violating the "Move Over" law.

It's also known as Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

