ISP reminds drivers of 'Move Over' law after trooper is injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Sate Police (ISP) are reminding drivers about Illinois' "Move Over" law after a state trooper was hurt in a crash.
The trooper was hit sitting in his police SUV Friday night while blocking flooded lanes of traffic on Interstate 94. A 62-year-old driver from Lincolnwood was cited for violating the "Move Over" law.
It's also known as Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
