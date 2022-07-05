Watch CBS News
ISP investigating after mob attacks squad vehicle on I-90 near Division Street

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a mob attacked a squad vehicle on I-90 near Division Street Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., an ISP trooper was driving southbound and noticed congestion on the exit, and eastbound traffic completely stopped.

The trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston where several vehicles blocked the intersections and others performed driving stunts, ISP said.

Dashcam video shows a mob of about 100 people who began to swarm the ISP trooper's squad vehicle -- jumping on the hood, throwing rocks, bricks, fireworks, and breaking the windshield.

Illinois State Police Investigate Chicago Mob Action 07/03/22 at 1:55 A.M. by Illinois State Police on YouTube

ISP is fully investigating the incident, including deploying crime scene evidence technicians. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.  

ISP says to immediately leave the area and contact law enforcement If you see this type of behavior.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 5, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

