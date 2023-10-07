Watch CBS News
ISP squad car struck by stolen car on Illinois Freeway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police say someone driving a stolen car hit one of their troopers' squad cars this week.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on the Bishop Ford Freeway at King Drive.

ISP said a trooper was trying to pull over a stolen Dodge Charger when it rear-ended another trooper who was working on a separate traffic stop on the shoulder.

The trooper was inside at the time of the crash but refused medical attention.

Three people in the stolen charger got away.

