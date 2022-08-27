ISP to hold car seat inspection event in Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An event to help keep your kids safe is happening Saturday.

Illinois State Police are offering to inspect and install car seats for your children as part of "Operation Kid."

The event will be held at the Children's Museum in Oak Lawn, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families will also get one free ticket to the museum.

In 2019, "Operation Kid" checked nearly 400 car seats and issued more than 850 kids' ID cards to parents.