ISP awards $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois state police department is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law enforcement agencies.

The money is to help them keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

ISP says that includes people who have a firearm restraining order against them and people with criminal convictions.

