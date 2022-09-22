ISP awards $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois state police department is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law enforcement agencies.
The money is to help them keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.
ISP says that includes people who have a firearm restraining order against them and people with criminal convictions.
